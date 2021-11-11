RDB appoints Siphokazi Zamxaka as Service Delivery Manager

Siphokazi Zamxaka, Service Delivery Manager, RDB Consulting.

Relational database specialist RDB Consulting has appointed Siphokazi Zamxaka as its Service Delivery Manager.

Before joining RDB, Zamxaka was a business development manager at consulting firm, Idol. Prior to this, she worked for Oracle South Africa as a channel and alliances manager, spending 13 years at the global database giant, which enabled her to assess her strengths and discover her niche in service delivery.

Zamxaka describes her move to RDB, an Oracle partner, as a natural one, as the company is a specialist player in the IT space with a dedicated focus on database support.

“During my time at Oracle, I was able to develop my skills and gain a broad knowledge of the ICT industry,” she says. “However, I wanted to expand and deepen my experience in the service delivery space and RDB Consulting has given me this opportunity.”

In her new role, Zamxaka will focus on the management of service level agreements (SLAs), ISO 20000 process alignment, customer relationship management as well as the implementation of best practice and industry standards.

“My aim is to offer clients a world-class experience when they do business with RDB. For me, keeping our promise to provide only the best service and solutions is non-negotiable,” she adds.

Zamxaka says her new role is also a sign of progression and transformation within the ICT industry.

“I am encouraged to see a gradual growth of female leaders in this space, although there is a lot that needs to be done to level the playing fields, and bring more capable and competent female leaders on board. My appointment is definitely another step in the right direction,” she ends.