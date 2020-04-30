eBook: Aruba presents CX next-gen switching portfolio

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with Aruba Networks Cancel submit attach_file eBooks

Enterprises worldwide are embracing digital strategies to modernise operations and make their offerings more compelling to customers, partners, and employees. To power these digital initiatives, enterprises are adopting technologies like cloud, mobile and IOT at an impressive clip.

While these technologies are necessary to propel the business forward, IT leaders are being held back by networks rooted in the past. Outdated networking infrastructure, managed with highly manual processes and fragmented tools, is brittle, error-prone and can’t keep up with these latest tech trends.

Given the critical nature of the network, IT leaders need easy automation for actions like configurations, deployments and upgrades. This eBook explores Aruba’s CX next-gen switching portfolio.