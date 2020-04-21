New beginnings as CoCre8 Technology Solutions takes Fujitsu into SA and English-speaking Africa

Hannes Burger, CEO of CoCre8.

CoCre8 Technology Solutions (CoCre8), a majority black-owned company, has become the exclusive distributor of Fujitsu products and product-related services in the South African and English-speaking African market.

The South African investment consortium, which previously held just over 25% of the local holding company, has bought the balance of the shares of FS Infrastructure Holdings, making it and CoCre8 Technology Solutions 100% locally owned from 1 April 2020.

CoCre8 is structured to achieve a level one broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) rating in its April audit, and will also be Fujitsu’s service partner with respect to warranty and product-related services via its channel partners within South Africa and English-speaking countries in Africa.

“Fujitsu’s commitment to local growth in the region is extremely refreshing,” comments Hannes Burger, CEO of CoCre8. “This is a unique opportunity for us to take an established, profitable company and leverage the growth potential afforded by the combination of 100% local ownership and increased channel investment.”

“Customers can expect a seamless transition and will continue to receive attentive, high-quality support as well as continued access to the whole portfolio of Fujitsu products and product-related services they know and trust,” says Knuth Molzen, Head of Special Projects & Services at Fujitsu Europe. “Fujitsu’s channel proposition has proved successful in supporting partners and developing high-value solutions, as recognised by analyst firm Canalys for the third consecutive year 1," adds Molzen.

Hannes Burger, CEO of CoCre8, adds: “The commitment, support and investment from Fujitsu has more than tripled as Fujitsu fully backs and endorses CoCre8 as its new exclusive channel partner for Fujitsu in Africa. “All existing support and solutions contracts remain intact and will naturally be honoured under the new company name.”

As Fujitsu’s exclusive distributor for South Africa and ESA, CoCre8 will benefit from Fujitsu’s alliances partners such as Intel, Microsoft, VMware, SAP, SUSE, Nutanix, NetApp, Brocade and Citrix.

“The essence of the new company is ‘connecting potential to infinite possibility’,” Burger says. “Co-creation, co-design, co-invention and co-production is the core of our business philosophy, and we continue to work with customers and partners to craft solutions for their specific needs.

“We identify ourselves as agents of change, and people are the catalyst,” Burger adds. “Our CoCre8 brand strategy is: we challenge today; innovate for tomorrow; build for the future, now.”

CoCre8’s solution portfolio focuses on five key pillars: Security; data management; big data, hybrid cloud; and the modern data centre.

Partnering is central to CoCre8’s business model, and it will continue with its current go-to-market strategy, but with increased investment into the partner ecosystem.

“Growth in our partner landscape is of utmost importance to achieve our joint goals,” Burger says. “We are committed to being a true alliance builder.”

“Through Fujitsu’s ecosystem of global alliance partnerships, customers can benefit from a strong portfolio, lower their technology cost of ownership and increase their return on investment,” Burger says. “And our solutions are underpinned by best-in-class service offerings, from implementation to after-sales support.

“We want to grow locally and create local IP. CoCre8 Technology Solutions is looking forward to joining our clients and partners on this exciting journey into the future.”

1 Fujitsu press release: “Fujitsu Recognized as Canalys Channel Champion for Third Consecutive Year” dated on 19 December 2019.

