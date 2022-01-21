Public asked to have say ahead of budget

Ahead of the much-anticipated budget speech in February, the finance minister is seeking the public’s opinion, requesting citizens to share their suggestions on the budget.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver his inaugural National Budget Speech on 23 February.

In a statement, National Treasury notes the minister seeks suggestions on what government should be spending on, how to address a large budget deficit, new sources of tax revenues, as well as other budget-relevant information.

“As usual, the budget allocation always aims to strike a balance between competing national spending priorities,” it states. “Minister Godongwana looks forward to your contributions.”

Asking the public for budget tips is a long-standing National Treasury practice, with past ministers also looking to citizens for their suggestions.

The exercise aims to give South Africans the opportunity to engage with the finance minister and voice their suggestions on the national budget.

According to Treasury, the public can submit their contributions via its website.

Alternatively, they can share these on social media platforms Twitter and Facebook by tagging the @TreasuryRSA handle, using the hashtags #TipsForMinFin and #Budget2022.