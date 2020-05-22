Celebrating 50 years in SA, at your side

Brother International South Africa celebrates 50 years in the South African market on 23 May. In 1970, Brother South Africa established the global brand as a reliable and quality technology supplier of products to the home, SME, government and corporate markets in South Africa.

“The last 50 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate,” said Wayne Everton, managing director of Brother International South Africa. “Brother has played a large role in the defining moments of the office technology business and we are proud of its achievements. We have been a supplier to the public sector for over 30 years and as a manufacturer have won numerous international awards and accolades over the years."

Brother International South Africa was established in Johannesburg as a regional sales office to sell various technology products manufactured by Brother Industries, Japan. Since that time, the company has continued to expand its business in the office automation and technology domain. More recently, an African sales, service and support network was established, providing products and solutions in sub-Saharan Africa.

In South Africa, the company offers over 140 products across printing, scanning, label printing, sewing and crafting divisions and has grown to a team of 22 staff members. The current management team of four, led by managing director, Wayne Everton, has a combined 71 years’ experience in all things Brother, either directly employed or through the distribution of the product.

Since establishment, Brother South Africa has carried forward the global sense of value — building trust and confidence among all stakeholders. This is reflected in the establishment of the Brother Global Vision 21 in 2002. This vision sought to strengthen the company’s position as a global organisation with a “customer-first” policy in all operations.

On an environmental front, the Brother Group continuously addresses global environment conservation, to contribute to achieving the group’s sustainable development goals. The company is committed to continually reducing environmental impact, placing priority on maintaining compliance with legal regulations and preventing environmental pollution in the respective countries and regions in which Brother operates. Brother is committed to minimising the environmental impact of business operations and promotes activities to restore and conserve the ecosystem beyond the impact.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud of the innovations we’ve introduced to the market as much as we are proud of the environmental responsibility our company strives for in all our actions. We look forward to the next 50 years of innovation, accomplishment and a better, cleaner future,” said Dale de Villiers, marketing manager. “We are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, which has enabled us to constantly push new boundaries and enter new markets to better support our customers. We want to sincerely thank all our customers and channel partners for the trust they have placed in Brother, allowing us to fulfil our promise of being “at your side”.

Wayne Everton, managing director, concludes: “During this half century, we have been dedicated to making a positive impact on our customers, our staff, the industry for which we care, and the communities and environments in which we live.”

