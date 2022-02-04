BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Malware

eBook: Anomaly detection in cyber security

Issued by ITR Technology
Johannesburg, 04 Feb 2022
One of the best ways to defend against both internal and external attacks is to integrate anomaly detection, aka, user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) capabilities, into your security analytics solution. 

What's in the guide:

  • Understanding why anomaly detection is critical;
  • Using machine learning to spot abnormal behaviour;
  • Identifying different types of risk;
  • Scoring risks to achieve better security; and
  • Five ways to make anomaly detection work for you.

Please download our eBook for more information.

