Liquid’s David Behr to lead MTN’s ICT centre

David Behr, new CEO of MTN’s ICT Centre of Excellence.

Telephony group MTN has appointed David Behr as CEO of its ICT Centre of Excellence, effective 1 November.

Behr is currently CEO of Liquid C2, the cloud and cyber security unit of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

In a media statement, MTN says Behr will succeed Vaughn Naidoo, who held the interim position at the centre.

According to MTN, the centralised unit within the organisation is responsible for developing and promoting best practices, processes and standards for the business.

Behr will be responsible for accelerating cloud, cyber security, internet of things solutions and platforms for enterprise customers, says the telco.

MTN Group COO Jens Schulte-Bockum comments: “ICT solutions specifically designed to service enterprises are undoubtedly one of the most fast-developing and ever-evolving sectors within business today.

“By pulling together best-in-class multidisciplinary specialists, we can drive thought leadership and guarantee fast task execution, while enhancing our organisation’s capabilities.”

“David Behr's exceptional career and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal choice to lead our ICT Centre of Excellence,” adds Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa.

“He will play a pivotal role in advancing our strategic initiatives, strengthening our partnerships and driving innovation that enhances our customers' digital experiences.”

MTN notes Behr's appointment aligns with these strategic objectives, particularly in maximising its strategic alliance with hyperscalers and other essential partners.

With over two decades of experience, Behr founded one of Zimbabwe’s initial internet service providers in 1995. In 2012, he joined Liquid Intelligent Technologies, contributing to its growth and evolution.

Behr holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Master of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Bristol in the UK.