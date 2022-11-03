ITWeb appoints new Brainstorm editor-in-chief

Matthew Burbidge.

ITWeb, South Africa’s leading enterprise and government technology publisher, has appointed Matthew Burbidge as the new ITWeb Brainstorm editor-in-chief.

Prior to this appointment, he’d been Brainstorm’s online editor and the publication’s deputy editor. He has many years of experience in news and publishing at titles such as Mail & Guardian and The Star.

ITWeb’s CEO Ivan Regasek says: “Matthew has been working on both the Brainstorm site and the monthly print title for some time, so he understands the brand incredibly well, and its focus and hard-fought reputation. He has been a vital contributor to the editorial direction of the brand, and I’m confident he will do a great job in taking the publication forward.”

ITWeb Brainstorm was first published in 2001, and its longevity in a challenging print market is testament to the focus and value it offers the IT community.

He will work alongside Brainstorm’s managing editor Patricia Czakan, who plays a vital role in ensuring the publication is of consistently high quality and meets the need of its technology decision-maker audience.

Czakan herself will also be growing her focus, working with ITWeb’s former editor-in-chief, Ranka Jovanovic, on ITWeb Brainstorm’s custom projects.

“I’m really pleased that we’re able to keep our valued and experienced team together, to ensure we keep delivering a publication that the industry values so highly,” says Regasek. “ITWeb’s mission is to foster the diverse needs of the IT community, and Brainstorm is an integral part of that.”