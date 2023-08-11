BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Xerox named a leader in Quocirca's Cloud Print Services 2023 Landscape report

Issued by Altron Document Solutions
Johannesburg, 11 Aug 2023
Xerox continues to lead a competitive market when it comes to delivering value and innovation to clients through its managed print services. This was confirmed again by Quocirca, a global research firm, in its latest report, the Cloud Print Services Market Landscape, 2023 – a vendor analysis of the global cloud print services market. Xerox achieved its leadership position over all competitors in the industry in both strategic vision and completeness of offering, supported by significant investments in its service portfolio, infrastructure and strong delivery capabilities.

According to the report, key strengths include the company's cloud-first development path, global delivery scope, proactive incident management, flexible deployment, failover protection and hybrid workforce support.

"Xerox has architected its solutions to be multi-tenant, cloud-native applications that have low to no footprint (no servers required), can be sold in a true SaaS commercial model, are scalable to enable organisations to grow and expand, are highly automated – no software upgrades or security patches to manage, fully support clients’ zero trust security initiatives and deliver globally consistent reports and analytics organisation wide."

Source: Quocirca Cloud Print Services Landscape, 2023. The Quorcica Vendor Landscape is a graphical representation of Quocirca’s opinion of the market and is based on Quocirca’s scorecard methodology. This information is provided as a visual representation and should be combined with other sources to determine suitability of any vendor. Quocirca does not endorse any vendor, product or service. Information is based on the best available resources and opinions that reflect judgment at the time. All opinions are subject to change.

Major players: Vendors that have established and proven offerings supported by demonstrable customer success.

Download the report.

