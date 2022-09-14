Kaspersky updates its partner programme

Kaspersky has updated its Kaspersky United partner programme to offer a revised rebate system, extended training courses, and more rewards for managed service providers (MSPs).

According to the company, the rebates have become more transparent and predictable and cover more of the company’s products and services.

Training updates include new courses for MSPs, sales and technical specialists, and 10 new authorised training centres across the globe.

In addition, MSPs now receive higher rebates and simpler status progression from registered to platinum, which will enable IT providers to earn more through selling a wide range of offerings.

Aligning with resellers’ goals

“Monetary benefits are more aligned with resellers’ individual goals. Monetary rewards become available for more products, services, and premium support included in the Kaspersky price list,” the company says.

Kaspersky says the pandemic and the period after, stimulated channel sales growth and increased customer demands in cloud, security, and managed services. A global MSP survey confirmed that four out of five (81%) service providers reported an increase in their client base since 2019.

Partners can also earn rebates starting from silver status and receive a progressive rate while moving to the next gold and platinum levels. The rate also depends on which solution the sold product belongs to. The initial reward is for Kaspersky Security Foundations, it increases for Kaspersky Optimum Security and reaches the maximum at Kaspersky Expert Security solution.

The programme also allows for a single sales target, meaning a partner can be more flexible in its priorities and sell any mix of products – they are all accounted for in one target.

Updates in education include revamped onboarding program for MSPs that simplifies status acquisition, as well as new product courses including Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response, Kaspersky Secure Remote Workspace.

For pre-sales and tech support experts, Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity and Kaspersky EDR Optimum technical courses with hands-on labs are now available within authorised training centres.

The number of centres for specialised technical education will also increase globally, with two new already opened in MEA and a few more to be opened in APAC, Europe, Latin America and Africa by the end of this year.