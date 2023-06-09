BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
IT in Banking

Motsepe’s TymeBank garners 7m customers since launch

Admire Moyo
By Admire Moyo, ITWeb's news editor.
Johannesburg, 09 Jun 2023
Read time 1min 40sec
Comments (0)
Patrice Motsepe, founder of African Rainbow Capital.
Patrice Motsepe, founder of African Rainbow Capital.

Digital bank TymeBank has secured $77 million (R1.4 billion) in its latest capital raise.

This emerged when billionaire Patrice Motsepe-controlled African Rainbow Capital (ARC) today published an investment update to its shareholders.

ARC holds an effective 57.7% stake in TymeBank, which bills itself as South Africa’s first digital-only bank.

In a statement, ARC says Tyme (including TymeBank and GoTyme) has an annual revenue run rate of over R1.9 billion.

According to the company, across its two markets – South Africa and the Philippines – the business is growing at a pace of 300 000 new customers a month, as it works to provide consumers, particularly the underserved and financially excluded portion of the population, with quality financial services.

It adds that TymeBank now has over seven million customers signed up since its launch in February 2019, with a current monthly acquisition rate of 188 000 customers.

The bank registers an average of 23 million monthly transactions and a 70% 30-day account activity rate, says ARC, adding the focus remains on profitability in the coming months.

GoTyme in the Philippines launched in October 2022 in partnership with the Gokongwei Group and is currently exceeding its business plan targets, says ARC.

As part of a recently concluded pre-Series C capital raise, Tyme has successfully secured two new international investors – Norssken22, an international tech growth fund, and Blue Earth Capital, an independent global impact investment firm. New and existing shareholders invested a total of $77 million in this raise.

ARC notes it followed its rights and is still in control of the Tyme Group.

The funds raised are intended to further operations in SA and the Philippines and for possible future expansion. The Series C capital raise is currently under way with several potential investors and is expected to close later this year.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.