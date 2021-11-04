Kaspersky boosts XDR platform through Brain4Net acquisition

Security giant Kaspersky has acquired network orchestration and service delivery software platform Brain4Net.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Brain4Net provides software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) and network functions virtualisation (NFV) solutions that help enterprises and service providers integrate modern technologies with existing network infrastructure.

Brain4Net’s team is joining Kaspersky and will contribute to building its network security strategy, as well as a secure access service edge (SASE) and evolved extended detection and response (XDR) offering.

As organisations accelerated their cloud journeys in response to the global pandemic, it became difficult for them to manage and protect their distributed infrastructures from advanced threats. according to Kaspersky. SD-WAN enables teams to overcome this challenge by providing efficient management and simplifying the use of security functions for protection of the entire infrastructure.

Moving to SASE

Through the acquisition, Kaspersky aims to bring a new SASE offering to the market as a unified platform which will combine Kaspersky’s security solutions and technologies with Brain4Net’s network orchestration and control capabilities and expertise.

Kaspersky says it will then be able to offer its enterprise customers both security and connectivity services.

The company’s future SASE offering will include a cloud access security broker, cloud secure web gateway, cloud workload protection platform, cloud security posture management, zero trust network access, and other services.

Evolution of XDR

Existing security solutions may not deliver a holistic approach to detecting and remediating advanced threats, the company adds. Integrations of third-party network controls into XDR-class solutions from endpoint security vendors alone do not provide enough visibility and investigation capabilities over incidents happening inside enterprise environments.

This acquisition will also enable Kaspersky to evolve its existing solutions into full-scale XDR. SASE brings obvious benefits for XDR, including the ability to collect telemetry from network traffic, stop an attack anywhere across the edge and the network, and simplify orchestration and management due to a single point of control through SASE.

The new XDR offering based on a cloud-native EDR solution will provide visibility and advanced functionality for Al-based detection and auto response logic across all endpoints and the network.

It will bring a slew of automated incident response scenarios (from blocking a file execution on an endpoint to blocking certain network segments or internal infrastructure for certain users or types of users) along with network segmentation tools.

One ecosystem

All these components will become an integral part of a single ecosystem which Kaspersky says is its vision for the future of corporate cyber security.

The central element of this ecosystem is Kaspersky Open Single Management Platform, which will become a single cloud-native technological platform to build Kaspersky XDR and will use deployment model agnostic architecture.

This way, the platform could be used across the public cloud, private cloud or even on-premises.

Andrey Efremov, chief business development officer at Kaspersky, says the company is excited to join forces with Brain4Net’s team who have already built mature technologies and services for network orchestration and control.

“I’m confident that their knowledge and experience, combined with Kaspersky’s most awarded security technologies and recognised threat expertise will blend perfectly with our vision for corporate security, while new offerings will help security officers speed up threat detection, investigation and remediation, reducing mean time to response,” he says.

“The spread of SD-WAN technology requires a solid business scenario, which corresponds to Kaspersky’s XDR solution," adds Max Kaminskiy, CEO and co-founder at Brain4Net. "Together, we will continue to work for a safer and more comfortable world."

