Green light for Afrihost, Cool Ideas merger

The Competition Commission has unconditionally approved the proposed merger whereby Afrihost intends to acquire Cool Ideas.

The commission notes Afrihost is an internet services provider (ISP), including retail supply of internet access services to residential and small businesses, voice over internet protocol services, data hosting services and ancillary services (eg, Web site design, internet marketing, internet domains), and mobile voice and data services (as a reseller).

Cool Ideas is an ISP that provides retail internet access services to house users, small businesses and large business.

The commission found the proposed transaction is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets.

The commission further found the proposed transaction does not raise any public interest concerns.



