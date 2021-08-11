Based on examining attack and threat data collected by the company’s global network of Acronis CPOCs and using malware data collected from more than 250 000 unique endpoints around the world, the Acronis Cyberthreats Report: Mid-year 2021 reveals trends in cyber attacks on endpoints detected between January and June 2021.

The full report provides in-depth insights into the top security/threat trends the CPOCs observed during the first half of 2021, a review of malware families and related statistics, a deep dive into ransomware’s most dangerous groups, the vulnerabilities that contribute to successful attacks, and Acronis’s security recommendations for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.