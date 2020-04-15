EOH provides the technology solutions behind South Africa’s Solidarity Fund portal

Following a call from government, EOH and its subsidiary iOCO galvanised its teams and built a Web presence for the Solidarity Fund in under 48 hours. The project was undertaken on a pro bono basis as part of the group’s ongoing support and commitment to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The fund is a rapid response vehicle through which pooled contributions can be deployed to fund four key initiatives: preventative and supportive measures to “flatten the curve” by lowering infection rates; detecting and understanding the magnitude of the infection problem; assisting with the management of those people in hospital or medical care; and supporting those people whose lives are disrupted by COVID-19.

Through this fund, individuals and organisations are able to support these efforts through secure, tax-deductible donations. The fund is administered through professional managers and organisations in the private sector.

Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH, said: “In response to the threat of the COVID-19, the most effective weapon we have is solidarity. It is the strength of our collective response that will ultimately determine the success of our fight.

"Those who are healthy need to protect those who are at risk, and those who have the intellectual and financial resources need to use them to support those without. I have, in my personal capacity, donated to the Solidarity Fund, and I urge those of you with the wherewithal to do so to join me.”

Donate to the fund here: https://www.solidarityfund.co.za

