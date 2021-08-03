Dimension Data achieves VMware Cloud Verified status

Leading IT solutions and technology provider, Dimension Data, today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status. The Middle East and Africa systems integrator is one of the largest service providers in Africa to have achieved the verification.

Modernising operations through cloud migration is heralded as an imperative to driving business sustainability; however, the journey can uncover many complexities. By achieving VMware Cloud Verified status, Dimension Data is further extending the VMware support it offers clients who are strategically digitalising their operations and need to manage and optimise networks. When leveraging its secure, reliable and agile cloud environment built on a VMware backbone, clients have the flexibility of innovating in multicloud environments and ensuring secure access.

Dimension Data is a long-term VMware partner and a trusted cloud solution provider. Clients can continue to rely on a global partner with a trusted skillset and the superior capabilities required to seamlessly migrate complex hybrid cloud infrastructures while maintaining legacy environments.

“As a VMware Cloud Verified partner, we provide clients with access to the full range of VMware Cloud infrastructure capabilities and services worldwide,” said Kyle Stanton, Go to Market Executive: Intelligent Infrastructure. “An extension of our successful cloud business, the certification is testament to our ability to deliver expert support in cloud-native SaaS solutions across private, public and hybrid clouds. This translates into immediate customer value as clients can fully realise the potential of cloud verified services such as VMware Cloud Director, vSphere, vSAN and NSX. Further, it offers them security by way of a trusted partner they have worked with for years, and consistency in moving cloud services onto a platform they already know and use in their business.”

As organisations continue to migrate from legacy infrastructure, investing in cloud and SaaS solutions, there are several considerations to take into account: modern infrastructure has to be secure, agile and automated, ensuring consistent user experience in a transforming cloud-first and edge computing environment. This puts pressure on organisations to invest in solutions that are not just capable of meeting their needs today, but the changing needs of tomorrow.

“This complexity is affecting the organisation’s ability to streamline costs and efficiencies,” says Stanton. “Companies want lower costs, less complexity, more security and ease of compliance. Often they feel that cloud is doing the opposite. With the right partnerships and planning, organisations can fine-tune costs, security, infrastructure and investment to achieve a far more cohesive cloud balance. This is how our clients can derive value from this certification.”

With this certification, Dimension Data continues to provide the capabilities, automation and emergent innovation required to fully realise an organisation’s cloud potential. It also enables customers to have a single point of contact for the modernisation of legacy infrastructure, hybrid cloud optimisation, cost-optimisation and data management and compliance.

“Partners like Dimension Data who are VMware Cloud Verified provide their customers with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds,” says Lee Syse, Senior Cloud Solutions Architect Cloud Providers, Sub-Saharan Africa, VMware. “Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware cloud providers can provide the efficiency, agility and reliability inherent in cloud computing that are much sought-after by business today. We look forward to supporting Dimension Data as it empowers organisations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”

Dimension Data’s strategic global partnerships are focused on providing customers with best-in-class services, support and technology to realise their true potential. As one of Africa’s largest VMware Cloud Verified service providers, Dimension Data can further support clients with full access to VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities.