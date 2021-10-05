Ransomware: Hostage rescue manual

Ransomware can take different forms, but in its most basic part, criminals utilise it to threaten to release sensitive data until a ransom has been paid.

In this manual, we want you to know what to expect before an attack happens. We discuss ransomware as PC, Mac, or mobile device-based malicious software that encrypts or steals a user or company’s data and login credentials and forces them to pay a fee to the hacker in order to regain access to their data or prevent the unauthorised release of confidential data and credentials. The hackers primarily use the following vectors to infect a machine: Phishing e-mails, unpatched programs, password guessing, compromised vendors, poisoned online advertising and free software downloads.

