Huawei rack servers rank third in global shipments

The 2019 Gartner report on the global server market has recently confirmed Huawei’s growing market strength. According to the report, the global shipment of Huawei rack servers reached 670 000 last year, ranking it third, with a year-on-year growth of 14.73%.

Supporting Intel Xeon scalable processors, the innovative Huawei FusionServer Pro 1288H V5, 2288H V5, and 2488H V5 delivers optimal performance for unlimited digital growth. The exemplary high-performance, broad range of applications, and mass delivery of Huawei rack servers, sets a new benchmark for the server industry.

Source: Gartner.

By creatively adopting Fault Diagnosis & Management (FDM), Dynamic Energy Management Technology (DEMT), and Boot Speedup Storage Technology (BSST), Huawei rack servers can help clients to effectively reduce their OPEX and increase their ROI while ensuring the excellent quality.

From 2002, Huawei has been working on its research and development of computing servers, with the focus on imperative industry and customer requirements. Over the last 18 years, with continuous input into innovation and its solid long-term partnership with Intel, a wide range of groundbreaking solutions have been launched, transforming Huawei into a leading service provider in the computing industry.

In the future, Huawei will continue its cooperation with Intel and other partners to constantly break through and provide enterprises with strongest computing power.

