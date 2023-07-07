SA businesses look to avoid ‘all or nothing’ approach to cloud adoption – report

Sean Rose, senior product manager at Nymbis.

Seventy percent of South African companies have an active cloud technology adoption strategy and approximately 50% are implementing a cloud-first strategy. Nearly a half (48%) are planning to move 100% of their workload to the cloud and 69% are using a hybrid cloud model. Cost optimisation, cost management and bill shock mitigation remain critical financial priorities for companies.

These are some of the findings of a country-focused cloud report released by Nymbis Cloud Solutions, Veeam and Africa Analysis. Based on feedback, the companies behind the report assert that cloud adoption is not an all-or-nothing strategy and remains a strategic business priority.

The report aimed to share accurate data on cloud adoption, migration, and innovation specific to the South African landscape. It examined issues such as challenges inhibiting cloud adoption, and financial management.

According to Nymbis, when it comes to cloud adoption, most organisations are prioritising convenience, reliability, and security with the expectation of flexibility, high performance and five-star service and support.

“The report underscored the need for clearer planning and road mapping to improve cost modelling so companies can mitigate the risks around unplanned expenses,” says Sean Rose, senior product manager at Nymbis.

Nymbis predicts the South African cloud market to grow by 30% year-on-year or more, coming off a relatively low base.

He notes that over the last few years the statistics haven’t changed much.

“Over sixty percent of businesses say that they have a cloud adoption strategy although of that amount, 30 – 40% remain on premise whether virtualised or not. Those generalised statistics beg the question: why cloud adoption is not more prolific? I would offer that three main challenges are the cause of this, namely migration, post migration support and service, as well as the cost management model.”

A comparison of the country with its African counterparts shows little difference.

Says Rose, “The South African market is in some instances more adoptive of cloud technology based on our own operational and economical challenges. However, that said, statistically the MENA region presents a similar picture to that of South Africa.”