ZTE hosts 5G Summit & User Congress 2023 in Thailand, unveiling the digital future with theme: 'Embrace the digital nexus'

Xiao Ming, President of Overseas at ZTE.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has inaugurated its annual 5G Summit & User Congress 2023 in Thailand this week. Themed: "Embrace the digital nexus", the two-day event brought together telecoms regulators, industry alliances, standardisation organisations, carriers, think tanks, industry partners and analysts from GSMA, IMT-2020(5G) PG, IMT-2030(6G) PG, CCSA, TMF, ABI, CCS Insight and other eco-partners worldwide to share valuable insights, perspectives and practical case studies, exploring trends in 5G, future networks and the digital landscape.

Xiao Ming, President of Overseas at ZTE, delivered an opening speech at the summit. He pointed out: "In this interconnected world empowered by 5G-A, where space and earth are linked, between them is the ubiquitous network, such as the XR and metaverse, which are crafting realities previously unimagined. The digital force uplifts all industries, propelling human civilisation to break barriers and ascend in these transformative times continuously. Dreamers among us are courageously bringing these to life. Infinite evolution leads to a thriving intelligent century."

Ming underscored ZTE's insights and practices in the digital industry. "Working alongside 110 operators on 5G, we've fostered an ecosystem with over 1 000 industry partners," he stated. "Our vision for the future emphasises digital cohesion, where functionalities are modular, easily accessible and customisable. Our focus remains on capacity, efficiency, fusion and green."

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA, said: "5G networks, 5G Advanced and the technologies they enable, will revolutionise the world. But we must keep working together to build a sustainable future, where everyone, everywhere can reap the full benefits of connectivity. The ZTE 5G Summit is a great opportunity for the industry to share knowledge and best practices for the future, and we look forward to continuing the conversation at MWC Barcelona 2024!"

Rudolf Schrefl, CEO, Hutchison Drei Austria, said: "Embracing 5G stands not just for technological upgrade, but for revolutionising customer experience – connecting people and devices with unprecedented speed and reliability, turning every digital interaction into a seamless journey, transforming how we live, work and engage with the world around us."

With the digital economy emerging as the primary driving force for sustained and stable global growth, ZTE is dedicated to becoming the 'driver of the digital economy'; the commitment involves supporting global digital transformation through innovative ICT technologies.

Rudolf Schrefl, CEO, Hutchison Drei Austria.

Bolstered by a comprehensive portfolio encompassing wireless and wireline solutions, services, devices and professional telecommunications services, ZTE possesses the flexibility to meet the diverse requirements and rapid innovation needs of global operators, government entities and enterprise network customers.

During the event, ZTE showcased its innovative products, solutions and best practices at Thailand's innovation centre, illustrating the interconnected and transformative nature of everything in the digital landscape.

In the "Wireless Everything" area, ZTE demonstrated strategies to modernise existing 4G networks for future 5G success. The showcase extended the boundaries of 5G experiences, coverage and services, emphasising the importance of enhancing networks with native tools and green energy infrastructure.

As a leading player in the all-optical network field, ZTE activated the new value of an all-optical network through an end-to-end product series. This highlights ZTE's commitment to advancing optical network technologies.

In the servers and storage area, ZTE contributed to the digital era with full-scenario servers and storage solutions, providing the essential power for the ongoing surge in digital demands.

ZTE Mobile Devices adheres to the global brand vision of "Better for All", bringing numerous innovative smart devices to the event, including nubia Pad 3D as the world's first AI-powered eyewear-free 3D tablet, nubia Neo 5G as a 5G gaming phone for global beginners and Blade V50 Design with an elegant appearance. The market share of ZTE FWA and MBB products ranks first in the world. MC888 and other 5G FWA and MBB products are presented at the event as well. ZTE is committed to satisfying global consumers by providing competitive products and services with better price, better experience and better quality, and aims to be the better choice for all and go beyond their expectations.

Together with operators as well as industry and ecosystem partners, ZTE aims to build a digital and intelligent ecosystem for shared success and will always play its part in promoting sustainable development.

The ZTE 5G Summit & User Congress 2023 provides a unique platform for global partners to exchange ideas and collectively shape the future of communication in the digital era. With the theme of: "Embrace the digital nexus", the ZTE 5G Summit & User Congress 2023 was held on 14 and 15 November in Bangkok, Thailand. 2023 marks the annual ZTE Global User Congress' 10-year anniversary. For more information, please visit: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/5g_summit_2023.html.