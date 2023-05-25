Detecting anomalies for cloud data

Anomaly detection is a powerful early warning system that tracks and alerts for out-of-the-ordinary activity or strange behaviours of your cloud data and user activity. Essentially, it helps to see problems before they occur. Detecting these anomalies is now a critical practice for data security, as anomalies can be indicators of a security breach, a hardware or software problem, shifting customer demands or any number of challenges that require immediate attention. It works by using a process of locating unusual points or patterns in a set of data. Anything that deviates from an established baseline (within a predefined tolerance) is considered an anomaly.

With an established set of parameters and intelligent indicators, customers are alerted for anomalies requiring immediate attention and can easily view a dashboard that is updated in real-time with activity monitoring. Examples of anomalies include unusual file write activity that could indicate infiltration (but could also be detecting known ransomware file extensions), file access patterns, traffic paths or even an unusual jump in activity compared to typical patterns.

Being notified immediately of anything out of the ordinary provides a valuable advantage to act or mitigate quickly. It is so valuable to be able to stay on top of any issue as it arises or mitigate a risk and isolate it quickly to prevent anything destructive, downtime or other issues related to a breach.

