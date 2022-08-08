Sabinet proudly supports equal rights for women in the workplace

Rosalind Hattingh, MD, Sabinet.

Gender equality is a basic human right, yet progress towards equal rights for women remains elusive globally. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2022*, it will take another 132 years to close the global gender gap. After the largest inequality seen in the Political Empowerment category, the second-largest gap appears in the Economic Participation and Opportunity category, with a persistent wage disparity and a significant imbalance in the percentage of females in leadership roles.

Interestingly, more females lost jobs because of the pandemic and were slower to recover those jobs as pandemic restrictions eased.

Sabinet is proud to stand amongst those businesses in South Africa that are striving to close the gap and recognise women as equals to their male counterparts. 63% of the company’s leadership roles are currently filled by women.

Sabinet Managing Director Rosalind Hattingh comments: “This women’s day, and every day, we believe that protecting and enforcing women’s rights has a long-term impact on the betterment of our society. We will continue to give women opportunities as professionals and ensure they have a voice in our industry.”

* Source: World Economic Forum