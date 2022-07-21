TymeBank appoints three new exco members

Coen Jonker, CEO of TymeBank.

TymeBank has appointed three new executive committee members, all of whom will report directly to TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker, who took over the reins on 1 July.

In a statement, the digital bank says the latest appointments bring additional strength and diversity to TymeBank’s senior leadership team, as it focuses on boosting its growth trajectory and unique value proposition.



TymeBank has named Yusuf Dockrat as its chief financial officer (CFO). It says Dockrat is a qualified chartered accountant with 20 years of financial services experience.

His most recent role was CFO and senior vice-president of HBZ Bank (South Africa). As CFO of TymeBank, Dockrat will play a key role in the bank’s growth trajectory, as well as developing business strategies and aligning them to financial outcomes.

Linda Appie has been promoted to TymeBank chief marketing officer, with oversight for the planning and execution of the bank’s research, marketing and communication initiatives.

The bank says she joined TymeBank in 2020 as head of marketing, "bringing with her a wealth of marketing experience in emerging markets and a strong track record in delivering results in marketing and innovation projects across the various brands she has worked on in her career".

Prior to joining TymeBank, Appie occupied brand management roles at Coca-Cola and Tiger Brands. She holds a Bachelor of Business Science from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from GIBS.

According to the digital bank, Bruce Paveley, new chief technology officer, has 32 years of experience in the technology field, mostly in the banking sector.

It notes his experience spans application development, IT, business and fraud operations, architecture, design, AWS Cloud and cyber security.

He has been with Tyme Group since 2017 as head of technology innovation, data and infrastructure. Prior to that, he held several senior roles at Standard Bank, including head of infrastructure products and services, and spent several years at Faritec, a listed IT services and solutions company, as a consultant to various companies.

In his new role as CTO, Paveley will be responsible for TymeBank’s IT, cyber and operations teams, and will also play a significant role in introducing new products and services as a key business enabler.

“I am excited to welcome these talented and experienced individuals to TymeBank’s senior leadership team," says Jonker.

“Running a digital bank requires unique skills and attributes. We are extremely fortunate that two of the appointments come from within the group, while our new CFO is a seasoned banker who will help sharpen our focus on reaching profitability in 2023.”

