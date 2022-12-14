Stellenbosch, Teesside to advance green hydrogen

Stellenbosch University (SU) has teamed up with Teesside University in England to advance the use of green hydrogen as an energy source.

Through this alliance, SU is set to become a research partner in green hydrogen initiatives, and the institution has since allocated an initial R12 million towards establishing research expertise in the field.

It recently penned a memorandum of understanding with Teesside University, which sets out the research activities that “will help South Africa with technology localisation, as well as industrialisation using the hydrogen economy”.

The partnership between the institutions was sealed during president Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state visit to Britain.

In a statement, SU says the British and South African governments will make resources available for the operationalisation of the agreement, which will result in hydrogen technology localisation in line with the provision of SA’s Hydrogen Society Roadmap.

SU says together with Teesside, the institutions will collaborate with other institutions working in the hydrogen field in their respective countries.

Teesside University intends collaborating with Durham University, among other institutions. SU intends collaborating with institutions such as Durban University of Technology, Cape Peninsular University of Technology, North West University and the universities of Cape Town, Venda and Western Cape, as well as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

Professor Sampson Mampwheli, director of the centre for renewable and sustainable energy studies at SU, comments: “The main focus is the production of green hydrogen, which is produced by electrolysis of water using renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind energy.

“The research activities will include, among other areas, hydrogen production technologies, hydrogen conversion technologies such as fuel cells and gas turbines, and techno-economic analysis of hydrogen projects, such as the production of hydrogen for the export market.

“More focus will be on the activities around the hydrogen valley as proposed in the Hydrogen Society Roadmap approved by Cabinet earlier this year.”

Professor Sibusiso Moyo, SU deputy vice-chancellor: research, innovation and postgraduate studies, adds: “Through its Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University boasts an impressive history of research on renewable energy. Research on green hydrogen will complement existing research on solar and wind energy, among others.”