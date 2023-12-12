BUI a proud participant in Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

BUI is proud to participate in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview.

BUI today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. BUI was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.



BUI is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility.

“We’re honoured to be one of the first managed security service providers chosen to take part in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview,” says BUI Global CEO Ryan Roseveare. “This teaming with Microsoft marks the latest step on our longstanding journey as a Microsoft Partner committed to innovation and collaboration in the field of security,” adds Roseveare, noting BUI’s existing credentials as a Microsoft Security Experts MXDR partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner for Microsoft Cloud and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

“Security Copilot puts the remarkable power of generative AI to work for cyber defenders and it can be leveraged in myriad ways to enhance the speed and scale of modern security operations,” continues Roseveare. “We’re excited to harness its capabilities together with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR in our own Cyber Security Operations Centres. We’re pleased to support Microsoft during this private preview, and we look forward to using Security Copilot to help our customers protect their businesses,” he concludes.

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft’s unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

“In the context of security, AI’s impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favour of defenders and empowering organisations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organisations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice-President, Microsoft Security.