ZTE wins two awards at Manufacturing Asia Awards 2023

ZTE representatives with the awards organiser at the banquet.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has clinched two prestigious awards at the Manufacturing Asia Awards 2023 ceremony, held in Singapore.

ZTE received the "China Quality Control Initiative of the Year-Telecommunications" award for its SBA Quality Management Plan, and the "China Workforce Transformation of the Year-Telecommunications" award for its "Oncloud Learning Program – Digital and Intelligent Empowerment of Communication Network Deployment".

Hosted by Charlton Media Group, the Manufacturing Asia Awards recognise companies for outstanding performance and achievements in innovation and efficiency within the telecommunications sector in Asia.

SBA Quality Management Plan enhances project excellence

In Thailand, ZTE's project team implemented the Simplify+Best Practise+AI (SBA) mode to ensure high-quality project delivery. The team identified crucial project control points (S) through the risk database, conducted Best Practise+Workshop sessions to enhance team skills (B), and utilised AI computing tools for real-time checks (A). This approach minimised manual errors, boosted efficiency and facilitated the achievement of customer objectives.

Before initiating the project, the team meticulously assessed risk items based on ZTE's global and local risk maps, categorising them into unrelated, low-risk and high-risk items. Emphasising key control items using the SBA quality management mode, the team employed project tools to confirm and validate risk items in advance, preventing human error and improving the efficiency and quality of batch deployment. Consequently, the total project duration was reduced to 17% of that in manual mode. The AI tool enhanced checking accuracy to 99.3% and real-time performance to 98%, minimising discrepancies from manual checks and elevating overall checking quality and efficiency.

Through the implementation of SBA quality control management mode, intelligent tools, risk maps and AI, ZTE not only delivered the project one month ahead of schedule, but also contributed to the customer ranking first in a third-party quality assessment.

Oncloud Learning Program – digital and intelligent empowerment of communication network deployment

ZTE's Oncloud Learning Program is a beacon of innovation in the field of workforce transformation. Drawing from the intricacies of business processes, delivery phases and various work scenarios, the program establishes an empowerment model with a structured approach: 'preview -> exercise -> rehearsal -> practice'. At its core, the initiative constructs a comprehensive digital learning support platform, an empowerment task management and control platform, and a digital project dashboard. These components work synergistically to consistently enhance the capabilities of both organisations and personnel.

As a representative case of ZTE's digital and intelligent service empowerment, the Oncloud Learning Program has been implemented across thousands of communication engineering projects in over 100 countries and regions globally. Through this learning program, the independent completion rate of employees for high-difficulty operations and the acceptance period for project network deployment have seen significant improvements. After more than two years of practical application and verification, ZTE has achieved a 100% on-schedule milestone delivery rate for global network projects, a 45% increase in cloud delivery, an on-site independent delivery rate of over 82% by employees, and a 76% rate of on-site high-skill personnel overseas. Consequently, ZTE's continuously improving project delivery efficiency has garnered repeated recognition from satisfied customers.

Empowered by digital platforms, the Oncloud Learning Program not only enhances employee capabilities but also drives behavioural transformation. Recognised as an exemplary digital and intelligent transformation initiative, the program was awarded the prestigious Beacon Program Award at the 2023 CSTD Enterprise Learning Program Design Competition. This accolade reflects the unanimous praise it received from industry experts.

As a driver of digital economy, ZTE is committed to building an end-to-end intelligent and efficient delivery solution. Furthermore, the company is eager to explore a new mode of training telecommunications network talents and contribute to the digital and intelligent transformation of various industries with its own excellent practices, thereby contributing digital and intelligent power to the high-quality development of the economy and society.