Dynamic Technologies’ company DVT appoints Kenya country manager

Earlier this year, the DVT team visited Don Omondi at the Kenya office, located at Eaton Place along United Nations Crescent in Gigiri, Nairobi. From left: Don Omondi, Ronnie Cloete, Lerato Moselane, Futhi Luthango and Jaco van der Merwe (CEO of DVT).

Global software and solutions company DVT, a Dynamic Technologies group company, recently announced the official opening of its Kenyan office in Nairobi.

Don Omondi, who has been working with DVT since 2020 to develop a presence in Kenya, has been appointed country manager for DVT Kenya.

“Don brings with him a wealth of experience in digital transformation and the management of software development teams and clients, and I’m looking forward to working with him to grow our presence in Kenya and expanding our delivery centre capacity in the service of global customers,” says Jaco van der Merwe, CEO of DVT.

The decision to establish a permanent office follows several years of sustained international growth for DVT and will maximise increased demand for the range of scarce software development and consulting skills offered by the business. The Kenyan office will serve as an additional operational base for remote technical skills accessible to DVT’s global and Kenyan clients, operating across a wide range of market sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, education and health.

Omondi says Kenya holds immense talent, both skilled and adaptable. DVT Kenya currently employs staff with diverse skills in technologies such as PHP, Java, Kotlin, React, .Net, Swift and Angular.

But there’s another advantage that is often overlooked, mentions Omondi. “English is the official language spoken in Kenya and taught in all schools, which means Kenyan developers have an easy time communicating with multinationals when work is outsourced. This gives Kenya a huge competitive advantage over Asian countries, which have traditionally been a preferred outsourcing destination.”

DVT CEO Jaco van der Merwe says the Kenya office will play a critical role in DVT’s global expansion.

“Over the last couple of years, DVT has opened offices in various countries, including South Africa, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and Switzerland, but I am particularly excited about our office in Kenya. Nairobi has already proven to be an excellent location for us in terms of both clients and skilled professionals, particularly in custom software development,” he concludes.