Don’t underestimate the importance of print output

Large volume printing may seem like a relic of the past, but it is still a vital component of many businesses. From transactional documents, examination scripts, marketing materials and all other forms of customer communication to a large customer base. While the world may be going paperless, there are still compelling reasons why large volume printing is relevant and important in today's business landscape.

One of the primary reasons why large volume printing is still relevant is that it provides a physical record of transactional or promotional documents and other marketing communications that are essential in driving the economy. Despite the proliferation of digital storage solutions, physical copies of documents can offer a level of security and peace of mind that cannot be matched by electronic files. In industries such as healthcare and finance, where privacy and compliance are critical, having a paper record can be invaluable when used in conjunction with security printing features.

Large volume printing continues to be an essential component of marketing efforts. While digital marketing has become increasingly prevalent, printed materials such as brochures and flyers can still play a significant role in driving sales and raising brand awareness. Printed materials can also provide a tactile experience that digital materials simply cannot match, making them a valuable tool for engaging customers and prospects.

Of course, printing in large volumes can be a time-consuming and challenging process, which is where Objectif Lune’s OL Connect document composition and communication management software comes into play. OL Connect Software can help streamline the large volume printing process by allowing businesses to create and manage complex documents with ease. Features such as variable data printing can also be incredibly valuable, enabling the customisation of documents for each recipient.

Moreover, OL Connect Software can help businesses improve their communication with customers by creating personalised and targeted messages based on their preferences, purchase history and other relevant data. This can be particularly valuable in industries such as retail and e-commerce, where customers expect a high level of personalisation and customisation.

While not only supporting large volume printing, OL Connect Software can also help businesses handle multi-channel communication output via electronic platforms. While physical documents may not always be practical or an option, businesses can still leverage digital channels such as e-mail, SMS and social media to reach their customers. OL Connect Software provides businesses with the ability to create and manage personalised communications across multiple channels, ensuring their messages are seen and heard by their target audience.

Large volume printing remains a vital component of many businesses, despite the increasing digitisation of the business world. Blue Raccoon acts as the master distributor for Objectif Lune Software in the SADC region and formerly traded as Objectif Lune South Africa. Blue Raccoon has seen 73% growth in OL Connect licence sales in the recently closed financial year.

In conclusion, Blue Raccoon aims for further growth by widening its reseller base in order to assist more large volume print operations to streamline their printing processes, improve their communication with customers and leverage both physical and digital channels to reach their target audience. From the financial sector to education, large volume printing and document composition software remain crucial tools for success, says Barry Walker, Managing Director at Blue Raccoon.

Interested in becoming an Objectif Lune reseller or require software to add intelligence to your communication management?