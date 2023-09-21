BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
  • White paper: Edge computing a foundation for pursuing smart manufacturing initiatives

White paper: Edge computing a foundation for pursuing smart manufacturing initiatives

Issued by Stratus Technologies
Johannesburg, 21 Sep 2023
Stratus Technologies Press Office
Simple, protected and autonomous edge computing platforms can solve production challenges.
Whether the need is to improve the intelligence of a single machine, a production line, an entire factory or enterprise operations, resilient and future-proof edge computing infrastructure is essential for discrete manufacturing organisations.

This white paper discusses the challenges discrete manufacturers face when implementing smart manufacturing and how simple, protected and autonomous edge computing platforms are a requisite to solving production challenges, accelerating digitalisation and establishing reliable infrastructure that supports Industry 4.0 software and applications.

Download today!

