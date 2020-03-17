Parity Software, the South African Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold Partner, and Solgari, global Microsoft ISV, announce strategic partnership for Africa
The Dynamics 365 All-Channel Solution is used by companies looking to increase efficiency and enable customers to engage on their preferred communications channel.
Solgari, the provider of the Dynamics 365 All-Channel Solution, and Parity Software, the South African Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold Partner, today announced their partnership to bring Solgari’s independent software vendor (ISV) solution into the Dynamics 365 market in Africa.
As a premium-tier member of Microsoft’s Business Applications ISV Connect Program, Solgari works with the leading Microsoft partners who are building transformative cloud solutions on Dynamics 365 for their customers. Parity Software is a leading provider of Dynamics 365 solutions across Central Africa, the Middle East and the Australasia regions to leading retail, financial services and manufacturing customers.
The Dynamics 365 All-Channel Communications Solution is used by companies in 40 countries with demanding, secure, multi-channel needs, who are looking to increase efficiency, to meet all related compliance requirements, and to delight customers who wish to engage on their preferred communications channel.
Businesses in the following verticals use the solution:
- Financial services
- Retail
- Utilities
- Manufacturing
Key customer outcomes:
- Transformed customer experience by enabling customers to communicate with the business on the channel of the customer’s choice – chat, SMS, voice, video and
more – while facilitating multiple channels in a single conversation.
- Provide customer and support agents with all of their desired communication channels through a fully integrated solution residing within Dynamics 365.
- Automatic compliance around financial services and privacy regulations such as credit card payments under PCI DSS.
- Record and archive all customer conversations, instant search and retrieval, providing a single data view of all your customers.
- Simple pricing per user per month model versus the alternative of using multiple vendor solutions.
The solution is available on Microsoft AppSource using the Channel Integration Framework: Solgari on Microsoft AppSource.
Chris Fourie, CRM Practice Lead at Parity Software, said: “There is rapidly growing demand in our customer base for cloud solutions that can be delivered as part of Dynamics 365. Solgari is a premium-tier global Microsoft ISV delivering the Dynamics 365 All-Channel Communications solution that has multiple applications for our client base.”
Tamara Phelan, Head of MEA at Solgari, added: “We are in co-sell with Microsoft and Dynamics 365 partners in many regions globally and through Parity Software, we now have a proven Dynamics 365 Gold Partner in a really exciting unlimited, growth market in Africa.”
Parity Software
Parity have been providing implementation, consultation and ongoing services for ERP, HR and CRM solutions for more than 35 years. It is with this experience and insight that we are able to propose the best solution to meet our customer’s specific business and budget needs. We enable companies of every size & industry to benefit from technologies such as IOT, Cloud, Social, Mobile, Artificial and Business intelligence. Technologies that are designed to give you more time to spend on building your business. Showing the VALUE that our solutions will bring to your business is of paramount importance to us and our ambition is to be, not only your solution provider but your trusted partner, enabler and advisor.
We have selected software vendors whom we believe are at the forefront of technology and have strong products with global representation. We will analyse your business requirements and propose the most suitable solution, to ensure a smooth rollout and ongoing business success.
Our ERP and CRM solutions consist of products from Epicor, Microsoft and Sage and our HR & Payroll solutions are from Microsoft, PaySpace, Sage and Ramco Systems.
Parity has a national footprint throughout Africa and the Middle East.
For more information, please visit Parity Software
Solgari
Solgari is the Dynamics 365 All-Channel Communications Solution for companies with demanding, secure, multi-channel needs, who are looking to increase efficiency, meet all related compliance requirements, and to delight customers who wish to engage on their preferred communications channel.
We are the first global Microsoft ISV to deliver integration across all communication channels, functions, and local number coverage, enabling Dynamics 365 CE businesses to handle all of their inbound and outbound customer conversations seamlessly, providing a single customer view, superior customer service and automatic compliance across multiple regulations.
For more information, please visit the company website and learn more about the Solgari solution or simply review this short product video Dynamics 365 All-Channel Cloud Communications Solution.
Solgari Contacts
Tamara Phelan – Head of EMEA
tamara.phelan@solgari.com
UK: +44 808 238 9584
Nicolle Huntingford – Marketing Manager
nicolle.huntingford@solgari.com