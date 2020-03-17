Parity Software, the South African Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold Partner, and Solgari, global Microsoft ISV, announce strategic partnership for Africa

Solgari, the provider of the Dynamics 365 All-Channel Solution, and Parity Software, the South African Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold Partner, today announced their partnership to bring Solgari’s independent software vendor (ISV) solution into the Dynamics 365 market in Africa.

As a premium-tier member of Microsoft’s Business Applications ISV Connect Program, Solgari works with the leading Microsoft partners who are building transformative cloud solutions on Dynamics 365 for their customers. Parity Software is a leading provider of Dynamics 365 solutions across Central Africa, the Middle East and the Australasia regions to leading retail, financial services and manufacturing customers.

The Dynamics 365 All-Channel Communications Solution is used by companies in 40 countries with demanding, secure, multi-channel needs, who are looking to increase efficiency, to meet all related compliance requirements, and to delight customers who wish to engage on their preferred communications channel.

Businesses in the following verticals use the solution:

Financial services

Retail

Utilities

Manufacturing

Key customer outcomes:

by enabling customers to communicate with the business on the channel of the customer’s choice – chat, SMS, voice, video and more – while facilitating multiple channels in a single conversation. Provide customer and support agents with all of their desired communication channels through a fully integrated solution residing within Dynamics 365.

residing within Dynamics 365. Automatic compliance around financial services and privacy regulations such as credit card payments under PCI DSS.

around financial services and privacy regulations such as credit card payments under PCI DSS. Record and archive all customer conversations, instant search and retrieval, providing a single data view of all your customers.

of all your customers. Simple pricing per user per month model versus the alternative of using multiple vendor solutions.

The solution is available on Microsoft AppSource using the Channel Integration Framework: Solgari on Microsoft AppSource.

Chris Fourie, CRM Practice Lead at Parity Software, said: “There is rapidly growing demand in our customer base for cloud solutions that can be delivered as part of Dynamics 365. Solgari is a premium-tier global Microsoft ISV delivering the Dynamics 365 All-Channel Communications solution that has multiple applications for our client base.”

Tamara Phelan, Head of MEA at Solgari, added: “We are in co-sell with Microsoft and Dynamics 365 partners in many regions globally and through Parity Software, we now have a proven Dynamics 365 Gold Partner in a really exciting unlimited, growth market in Africa.”