Board shake-up at Vodacom Group

Jabu Moleketi, chairman of Vodacom Group, will retire and step down from the board at the annual general meeting to be held on 21 July.

The company issued a statement this morning, saying the board expresses its gratitude to Moleketi for his leadership and valuable contribution to both the board and Vodacom over the past 11 years and wishes him much success with his future endeavours.

Vodacom also announced the appointment of Saki Macozoma, current lead independent non-executive director, to the role of chairman of the company with effect from 22 July.

Macozoma was first appointed to the board of Vodacom Group in July 2017. He also assumes the role of chairman of the nomination committee and will step down from the audit, risk and compliance committee, says the mobile operator.

It notes that following the appointment of Macozoma as chairman, David Brown is appointed as lead independent non-executive director with effect from 22 July.

Thomas Reisten has resigned from the board with effect from 31 March, the company notes, adding the board thanks Reisten for his valuable contribution to the board over the past 15 months.

Pierre Klotz and Clive Thomson will join the board as non-executive director and independent non-executive director respectively with effect from 1 April. On his appointment as a director, Thomson will become a member of the audit, risk and compliance committee.

Klotz joined Vodafone in July 2011 and is responsible for the Vodafone Group’s mergers and acquisitions and treasury-related activities.

Previously, he held a number of senior executive positions at UBS Investment Bank and HSBC Investment Bank. He holds a Master of Science in Business Administration from Gothenburg School of Economics and Commercial Law.

Thomson is an independent non-executive director of Woolworths, chairman of its audit committee and treasury committee, and a member of its social and ethics committee, and risk and compliance committees. He is also a director of the Caterpillar dealer Borusan Makina.

He has over 20 years’ experience in senior leadership and executive roles, says Vodacom, adding he served as CEO of Barloworld for approximately 10 years and as group finance director for close to four years.

Prior to his group CEO role, Thomson was CEO of Barloworld Equipment, where he was responsible for leading the Caterpillar equipment businesses in Southern Africa, Russia and Iberia, and was finance director of Barloworld Coatings for five years.

Prior to joining Barloworld, he was a partner at Deloitte responsible for audit client services, in addition to serving in the accounting technical advisory and education portfolios.