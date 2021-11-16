Altron Arrow and Swivel Secure announce partnership

Multi-factor authentication provider, Swivel Secure, has announced its partnership with Altron Arrow. Swivel Secure will be the exclusive partner offering multi-factor authentication as part of Altron Arrow's comprehensive cyber security offering.

Altron Arrow is the leading distributor of electronic components in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company’s incredibly broad portfolio brings a unique offering to the technology landscape, making the benefits of innovation more accessible to all. Altron Arrow has more recently added a range of cyber security offerings to its portfolio.

Swivel Secure’s AuthControl Sentry is a multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution which has continual investment and so offers Altron Arrow’s customers a competitive solution. As Gold Partner, Altron Arrow provides comprehensive knowledge of the AuthControl Sentry platform and is trained by Swivel Secure technical experts, so that the highest levels of service are delivered. Altron Arrow is certified to scope for installation and undertake professional services.

“Our leadership in multi-factor authentication makes us the ideal partner for Altron Arrow. Building on their resources and working closely with them, we can collectively deliver an intelligent authentication solution to the market, which is dynamic and configurable enough to provide a seamless authentication solution for most organisations. We are looking forward to seeing this partnership develop and thrive,” comments Alex Rocha, CEO of Swivel Secure.

“This partnership is extremely exciting for us, as it further strengthens our cyber security offering by adding multi-factor authentication solutions,” comments Renato Martins, Managing Director: Sales at Altron Arrow. “This adds extra value to both our channel partners as well as to our customers - by offering a more complete cyber security solution.”

To find out more about our cyber security solutions, contact: Gyula Wendler on gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za