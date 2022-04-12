Secureworks announces platinum sponsorship of ITWeb Security Summit 2022 in Jhb

Secureworks, a global leader in cyber security, today announced its platinum sponsorship of ITWeb Security Summit 2022, 31 May to 2 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to Gopan Sivasankaran, Secureworks general manager for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, South Africa is seeing significant growth in the number of internet users, as well as more innovative e-governance and IOT programmes across the public and private sector.

"It’s well recognised that securing these services will be paramount to their longer-term success and we’re looking forward to some great conversations about this as a result of attending ITWeb," said Sivasankaran. "We will also benefit from the opportunity to better understand the market dynamics of South Africa, as well as connect with potential customers and partners as we continue to extend our footprint in the region."

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says: “Our summit aims to inform local decision-makers of cyber security developments and how enterprises across the world are protecting their most critical data assets. Now in its 17th year, the summit continues to build on its legacy as the ‘must-attend’ gathering for IT, security and business decision-makers.”

ITWeb Security Summit 2022 will host all the major cyber security vendors, who will give delegates an overall view of what, as an industry, each has to offer in this space. It will also provide a platform for information sharing among peers, vendors and the IT industry at large – those who seek real life examples from organisations around what works, what doesn’t and what can be done to fix it.