META AI Research SuperCluster uses Pure Storage and NVIDIA

Metaverse AI

META has just announced its brand-new AI Research SuperCluster, or RSC, for short! It will aim to be the largest supercomputer in the world as the phased expansion progresses through 2022.

The primary objective of this supercomputer is to provide 5 Exaflops of compute power to develop next-generation AI models that will be critical in the evolution of metaverse technologies being researched by Meta. For example, AI models in computer vision (CV), natural language processing (NLP) and speech recognition are foundational in an augmented reality world. The next level would be powering these models in real-time on a global scale. This will require quintillions of operations per second.

Not only will the metaverse require real-time processing of raw data, but it will need advanced forms of AI learning, including complex self-supervised learning, where algorithms learn from unlabelled examples.

Using Pure Storage and NVIDIA Technologies

META selected best-of-breed technologies to build this ultimate supercomputer. These include:

760 NVIDIA DGX A100 systems totalling 6080 GPUs in the Compute Layer;

NVIDIA 200Gb/s Quantum InfiniBand network switches in the Networking Layer;

175 petabytes of Pure Storage FlashArray for primary storage;

10 petabytes of Pure Storage FlashBlade for object storage; and

46 petabytes of Penguin Computing for cache storage.

https://ai.facebook.com/blog/ai-rsc/

