Companies urged to pledge support for International E-Waste Day

E-waste body, the WEEE (waste electrical and electronic equipment) Forum, is urging organisations to pledge their support for International E-Waste Day by contributing to consumer-focused education and awareness initiatives.

International E-Waste Day was developed in 2018 by the WEEE Forum, a Brussels-based association representing 43 producer responsibility organisations worldwide, to encourage consumers to recycle their WEEE – resulting in an increase in WEEE recycling rates on the day itself and years to follow.

In 2019, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) collaborated with the WEEE Forum, to mark International E-Waste Day and spread the word on the importance of recycling and properly disposing of WEEE. ITU says it continues to collaborate with the WEEE Forum in 2021.

This year, International E-Waste Day will be held on 14 October. The theme is the role of consumers in improving the rates of re-use, refurbishment and recycling of electrical and electronic products.

E-waste consists of discarded electrical or electronic devices, as well as used electronics destined for refurbishment, re-use, re-sale, salvage recycling through material recovery, or disposal.

According to the UN, by the end of 2021, each person on the planet will produce on average 7.6kg of e-waste, meaning that 57.4 million tonnes will be generated worldwide. Only 17.4% of this electronic waste, containing a mixture of harmful substances and precious materials, will be recorded as being properly collected, treated and recycled.

This is also a loss of resources, which could have re-entered the manufacturing cycle. For every million cellphones that are recycled, 16 000kg of copper, 350kg of silver, 24kg of gold and 14kg of palladium could be recovered, according to the WEEE Forum.

The forum notes e-waste is a true ‘urban mine’ and in some respects even richer than traditional mining.

While many initiatives are taken by organisations and governments to tackle this growing concern, the WEEE Forum points out that none can be fully effective without the active role and correct education of consumers.

This year’s International E-Waste Day will focus on the crucial role each citizen across the globe can take in making circularity a reality for e-products.

“There are so many factors that play a role in making the electronics sector resource-efficient and circular. But one thing stands out: as long as citizens don’t return their used, broken gear to officially recognised collection points, or sell it on, or donate it to charity, we will need to continue mining the materials, which is much more damaging for the environment,” says Pascal Leroy, director general of the WEEE Forum.

“This is why International E-Waste Day this year will focus on the responsibility we all have, as citizens, to help make the economy circular.”

Last year, over 120 organisations from 50 countries worldwide supported the initiative.

Alongside convenience, financial compensation, care for the environment, culture and social norms, awareness is one of the key motivators for people to take action and return their unused and non-functional electronic items, adds Leroy.

“This is why on 14 October this year, we want to promote the proper disposal of end-of-life electronics and reach as many citizens worldwide as possible by encouraging campaigns and awareness activities,”says Magdalena Charytanowicz, organiser of International E-Waste Day.

“These may be e-waste collections, school lectures, press and social media campaigns or conferences that debate these issues. Even the smallest action promoting sound e-waste collection, repair, re-use or recycling is welcome in the frame of International E-Waste Day.”

This year, the WEEE Forum invites all organisations involved in effective and responsible e-waste management to plan awareness-raising activities and join this effort by registering on its websiteto get access to the official promotional materials.