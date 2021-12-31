2021’s top metaverse influencers on Twitter revealed

The social media analytics platform of GlobalData, a data and analytics company, has revealed the list of top metaverse influencers on Twitter in 2021, based on Global Score.

The analytics firm notes that metaverse has become a buzz word and went mainstream in 2021, followed by its adoption in various industries beyond technology as industry leaders see the virtual realm as key to the internet’s next phase.

According to Wikipedia, “metaverse” is a virtual reality (VR) space where users in different parts of the globe can interact with each other in a computer-generated environment.

The phenomenon has been increasingly gaining momentum across the globe, having initially gained traction within the social media and entertainment sectors. It has started to enter the mainstream sectors, with companies such as Microsoft looking to build an “enterprise metaverse”.

The trend relies on emerging technologies, such as blockchain, crypto, gaming, VR and augmented reality, to create a 3D universe.



GlobalData points out that Global Score is the measure of the influence of a Twitter contributor, which is calculated using average engagements received on content shared, number of followers and number of times other influencers have referred him/her in their shared content.



Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of the world’s largest crypto-currency exchange Binance has emerged as the top influencer among the metaverse experts with a Global Score of 100.



The research firm notes that Zhao mostly shares updates on investment in metaverse, metaverse crypto-currency, NFT and crypto wallet.



Anthony Pompliano, investor at Pomp Investments, has also emerged as the top influencer on metaverse.



GlobalData says Pompliano, an entrepreneur and investor, has already invested in more than 100 early-stage companies. He generally shares updates on business and investing related to emerging technology.



Pompliano is followed by Charles V Payne, with a Global Score of 90. Payne is the founder and CEO of Wall Street Strategies and hosts American Fox Business Network.



Smitarani Tripathy, social media analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Discussions among Twitter influencers related to metaverse in 2021 have witnessed a sharp upward trend since the beginning of the third quarter, as companies are trying to weave their businesses into the metaverse.

“Facebook rebranded itself as ‘Meta’, highlighting a shift to an emerging computing platform focused on virtual reality.”

GlobalData notes that beyond the technology industry, metaverse as a concept has penetrated other industries such as fashion, automotive and consumer goods. ‘Coinbase’, ‘Roblox’, ‘Nike’, ‘Nvidia’, ‘Adidas’, ‘Anheuser-Busch InBev’, ‘Balenciaga’, and ‘Hyundai Motor Company’ were some of the top mentioned companies among metaverse influencer discussions on Twitter during 2021.

Tripathy concludes: “Discussions among influencers were mostly revolved around the investment in metaverse and its adoption by both tech and non-tech companies. They expect metaverse to explode in 2022 in various industries including fashion, real-estate, fintech, insurance, consumer goods, and automotive.”