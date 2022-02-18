The Altron FinTech Enterprise Solutions team – going places in 2022

From the top left: Edwin Ngwenya; middle, Ayesha Hoosen; bottom, Rochelle Findlay Top right: Tsepo Chochoe; middle, our visitor Nate Johnson from the Altron FinTech Healthcare Solutions Team; and bottom, Johan Gertenbach.

Altron FinTech has restructured their sales teams to meet the changing needs of the various market segments and customers. We sat down with Johan Gertenbach, Senior Manager: Business Development, who looks after this team to get a sense of what they do, why this team was formed and how they see the future.

Firstly, Gertenbach points out that the fast-paced development within the fintech space sees new solutions being developed and new infrastructures becoming legacy almost overnight. Another consideration stems from the fact that most fintech solution providers only offer solutions to components of the payments landscape. The newly formed Altron FinTech Enterprise Solutions team is a specialist team that offers solutions-focused consulting using a broad base of solutions to ensure that our customer base is offered solutions that meet their requirements and solve business problems across a range of the fintech solutions that we have to offer. This team is also driving the internal alignment of all the Altron FinTech solutions we used to offer the market individually via the different operations within the Altron FinTech division. These solutions will now be offered as a comprehensive, holistic solution unrivalled by any other fintech solutions provider in South Africa.

Although the members of this team have only been working together for a few months, they all agree that it feels as though they’ve known each other for decades.

Each member of the team has been hand-picked and each of them brings a unique set of skills to the table. According to Gertenbach, their go-getter personalities combined with their knowledge and expertise have already created bespoke solutions for this team’s targeted audience. They have already dived into various corporate entities from an array of industries and are currently running various pilots with several high-end corporates.

Gertenbach concludes our conversation with these words that the team has embraced as their own: “If you can see it in your mind, you can hold it in your hand.”