Parliament’s virtual meeting suffers porn hack

A virtual meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee (NACP) was hacked on Thursday morning, leaving MPs and journalists shocked by the porn images displayed on their screens.

This comes as national and provincial Parliaments have had to adopt virtual meeting platforms for their way of doing business, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact millions.

According to reports, the meeting had barely started when “graphic pornographic images” appeared on the screens, with racial slurs also being hurled at National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, who was chairing the virtual meeting.

An Eyewitness News report notes the hacker also urged Modise to “bare her breasts”.

While most of Parliament’s virtual meetings have been conducted on Microsoft’s video-conferencing platform, Microsoft Teams, this morning’s meeting was on Zoom.

Despite its popularity, Zoom has received widespread criticism amid security and safety concerns, with a number of governments and firms banning employees from using the video-conferencing platform.

Last month, Zoom signed a cloud deal with Oracle to use its cloud infrastructure support after its daily users spiked to 300 million, up from 100 million three months ago.

According to an SABC report, Modise is one of the presiding officers that expressed reservations about using Zoom as a platform for holding meetings due to security risks.

The NACP meeting was later moved to Microsoft Teams, with no further challenges reported, so far.