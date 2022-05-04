LexisNexis acquires BehavioSec

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has acquired BehavioSec, an advanced behavioural biometrics technology provider.

Founded in Sweden in 2008 with a presence in the US, Canada and EMEA, BehavioSec provides a predictive behavioural biometrics solution that uses behaviour analysis for continuous authentication to establish identity trust and help prevent fraud.

Solutions from BehavioSec will become a part of the Business Services group within LexisNexis Risk Solutions and enhance its device and digital identity-focused solutions, such as ThreatMetrix.

Behavioural biometrics is becoming a widely adopted solution by industries including financial services, e-commerce, insurance, healthcare, ICT, media and government agencies.

It helps to prevent new account opening fraud, account takeover and scams, among other use cases, the company says. Organisations in these industries seek a passive way to establish trust, while identifying fraud, and detecting bots or malware, typical fraudster use patterns, and changes in legitimate individual usage patterns, to stop fraud before it enters their environments.

BehavioSec enables them to convert complex mobile signals from touchscreen and sensors into rules and advanced mobile behavioural biometric-based authentication capabilities.

By integrating offerings from BehavioSec into ThreatMetrix, LexisNexis says it will provide its customers with continuous authentication, advanced machine learning capabilities and additional behavioural data for enhanced authentication processes.

Rick Trainor, business services CEO of LexisNexis, says behavioural biometrics is a valuable component in fraud prevention strategies and that BehavioSec is a forerunner in that market segment.