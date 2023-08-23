BCX and Oracle to showcase innovation accelerators

BCX and Oracle will showcase cloud-based ERP, CX and HCM solutions.

ITWeb, in partnership with BCX and Oracle, will host an Executive Forum on 29 August at The Venue, Green Park, focused on the application of innovation accelerators in business.

The forum will showcase how the alliance between BCX and Oracle has resulted in a solution portfolio that addresses technology requirements within ERP, customer experience (CX), and human capital management (HCM).

According to the alliance partners, the Oracle stack and BCX’s capability to deliver complex technological solutions enable organisations to better manage their marketing, sell to customers, and service these customers.

“We know that customer experience is a key focus for businesses in the roll out of their digital strategies," says Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb. "This forum is an opportunity for decision makers to find out more about what solutions are available, how best to adopt and integrate them, and in so doing, position their business to grow through innovation.”

Thershen Naidoo, leader: technology solutions engineering, at Oracle, will outline the current cloud trends and present the company’s fit for purpose technology.

Deon Els, line of business executive at BCX, will provide an overview of the Oracle / BCX value proposition, and Brett Primo, master principal of the Soith Africa-based Account Cloud Engineering (ACE) team at Oracle, will discuss Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Messaging services.

BCX and Oracle will explain what organisations need to consider as part of the quest to innovate and grow their businesses and how this partnership supports ongoing business innovation.