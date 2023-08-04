Dell ready to support GenAI use case explosion

Doug Woolley, GM, Dell Technologies South Africa.

Dell Technologies has aligned its channel strategy to leverage anticipated increase in generative AI (GenAI) use cases. At a technology rally event hosted in Johannesburg last week, the vendor unveiled products and services developed in collaboration with Nvidia to help businesses with secure GenAI initiatives.

The new Dell Generative AI solutions cover IT infrastructure, PCs and professional services. Its AI-ready infrastructure portfolio includes servers purpose-built for training or tuning GenAI models and AI inferencing, storage that scales to handle the massive amount of unstructured data needed for GenAI workloads, and a data protection portfolio to reinforce data security.

Doug Woolley, GM, Dell Technologies South Africa, said GenAI is a disruptive force and a game-changer, and the company is on track to support growing use cases.

The company views GenAI as a new category of computing in the technology stack that is enabling a new level of productivity. As such, GenAI will not displace existing spend but it will rather expand the total addressable IT market, driving increased PC, server, network and storage sales.

Dell Technologies South Africa aligns its local channel strategy to the global business.

In a webcast hosted by Dell on 17 July, the company’s co-COO and vice chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke said of GenAI, “It expands the use of computational machines to open up new ways of automation. The compute will be fed by massive unstructured and object storage infrastructure driven by more and more data… What we are seeing is customers wanting to use their data, processes, and business context to train the model.

Clarke added that Dell will have AI factories at the edge, in the datacentre and in the cloud.

The company has assembled a range of AI-focused validated designs which includes GenAI with Nvidia, AI for Virtualised Environments, AI MLOps with cnvrg.io, Automatic Machine Learning, Conversational AI, and Nvidia Fleet Command. These are tested and proven configurations, designed to meet requirements within specific use cases.

By applying these designs, Dell says it enables users to accelerate decision-making, automate algorithm selection, and deliver efficient AI-enabled customer and employee experiences.

Dell's GenAI Solutions cover Dell Precision workstations, Dell PowerEdge servers, Dell PowerScale storage, and Dell ECS enterprise object storage.

At its Tech Rally event last week, Dell showcased several products that have been designed to help deploy and manage cognitive technology platforms like AI, including the Latitude 9440 2-in-1 laptop; OptiPlex Micro desktop computer; Precision 3260 compact workstation; and XPS 13 Plus laptop.

Availability