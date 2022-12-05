Inspired Testing announces expanded Thomson Reuters partnerships

Nadine du Toit, Head of Innovation and Services, Inspired Testing.

Global software testing company Inspired Testing is proud to announce they are now recognised as a Thomson Reuters Legal Professionals Implementation Partner as well as a Technology Partner. Inspired Testing is a renowned expert in testing Elite 3E software and these partnerships indicate they are ready to innovate, collaborate and help Thomson Reuters clients solve their most pressing business challenges.

The extension of partnerships offers 3E customers a testing service that ensures robust quality assurance during any implementation of 3E. Inspired Testing offers a 3E Automation Accelerator, 3E Performance Testing, 3E Data Migration Testing and a full suite of other test services. These offerings allow their clients to use 3E with confidence, knowing that the risk associated with the use of any legal technology has been greatly reduced.

“Inspired Testing is excited to expand on our existing partnership with Thomson Reuters and continue to innovate and strengthen the capability for Elite 3E software quality,” says Nadine du Toit, Head of Innovation and Services at Inspired Testing. “Our strategy is to grow our specialisation within the legal industry and offer innovative software testing services, skills and accelerator products that will help Thomson Reuters clients solve the most pressing business challenges when implementing and upgrading 3E releases.”

Thomson Reuters enables legal teams to streamline and automate tasks, drive operational efficiency and provide fast, proactive service to their clients through the unified legal technology ecosystem, Elite 3E. This financial management system provides flexibility and interoperability through modern solutions to future-proof legal businesses. The sheer scale and sensitive nature of the data involved make any changes to legal technology a daunting task for legal firms, as even the simplest error can have a devastating effect. Software testing reduces the risk associated with making changes to legal tech and allows firms to validate functionality before exposure to business operations.

As an implementation partner, Inspired Testing helps its clients to integrate Thomson Reuters products with their existing systems. Its technology partnership acknowledges Inspired Testing’s critical expertise in improving the Elite 3E offering through software testing. Inspired Testing’s vast experience with 3E allows its clients to install, implement or upgrade 3E, confident that their 3E investment will function and perform as it should.

