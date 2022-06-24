Online push as tax season readies to kick-off

Ahead of the tax season, taxpayers have been encouraged to submit their income tax returns via eFiling or the South African Revenue Service (SARS) SARS MobiApp.

The 2022 tax season for non-provincial taxpayers will begin on 1 July and close on 24 October. Taxpayers can file online via the digital platforms. Those who cannot file online can do so at a SARS branch, but by appointment only, notes the tax authority.

Provisional taxpayers, including trusts, have from 1 July to 23 January 2023 to file via eFiling or the MobiApp.

According to a Cabinet statement, SARS will continue with the auto-assessment of individual taxpayers, noting that a significant number of taxpayers will be automatically assessed this year.

The auto-assessment is a pre-populated income tax return to help simplify the submission process. Taxpayers are issued with SMS notices of their automatically assessed returns, making it easier for them to receive their tax refund within 72 hours of approval.

In 2021, more than three million taxpayers were auto-assessed by SARS.

“Taxpayers, your tax matters are in better hands when you make use of eFiling or the SARS MobiApp. Register your profile now to ensure a smooth filing experience. No need to call us, you can register online or download the MobiApp on your phone or tablet,” notes the statement.

“The timely and accurate submission of tax returns not only ensures taxpayers remain compliant, but also helps government to deliver services to South Africans who need them most.”