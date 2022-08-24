Six steps to ensure your integration objectives succeed decisively

Most digital transformation projects fall short because of poor integration with the rest of the business.

Business modernisation projects fail at a staggering rate. But that isn't an accurate summary – many digital projects succeed in isolation. They often fail because they aren't integrated with the larger business ecosystem, instead becoming limited silos.

IDC analysts note in the report: Why Companies Fail at Digital Transformation: "Business models of the future require an integrated technology architecture that allows the automation of business processes to allocate more resources to innovation.” The same report also notes that a lack of integration of digital projects is the top barrier preventing successful digital transformation.

To successfully create, deliver and embed new digital capabilities in your business, you must pay attention to your integration objectives and strategy. Many professionals and companies don't realise that integration can be a straightforward success if you take the proper steps.

Why integration matters (and fails)

Integration creates many beneficial functions in an enterprise. It can automate processes, speed up transactions and create trustworthy data libraries. Integration helps bridge organisational silos without violating their autonomy or internal workings. And in the digital world, integration enables companies to combine different types of systems and services, whether in the cloud, in a data centre, on the company's premises, or housed in a mainframe.

Rather than reinvent the technology wheel, enterprises can mix and match different digital assets. They no longer have to rely primarily on monolithic software that quickly accumulates technical debt. APIs (application programming interfaces) and integration 'middleware' platforms open a world of new opportunities for modern businesses. Integration realises the true scope, power and value of the digital age.

But companies still often fail to achieve their integration goals. They can go to extremes, either outsourcing too much of the integration project or trying to do it all by themselves. They can buy too many different integration solutions, creating complexity when they need simplicity and consolidation. Such solutions might be selected on brand value alone, not emphasising integration strategy and management – and how they relate to the environment.

Increasingly, many businesses think the cloud offers a 'quick fix' solution to integration. While cloud technologies can simplify integration, they aren't a magic or automatic solution.

How to improve integration success

There are numerous well-articulated reasons why integration projects fail, including lacking an integration strategy or scope, underdeveloped skills and poor data quality. But integration projects can benefit from several 'big picture' steps that will significantly improve their chances for success:

Understand the organisation's applications, data and networks. Don't replace systems if you can enhance them with integration. Invest in skills to develop the most effective integration strategy, matched with the right integration software. Start small and focus on upskilling within live projects, enhancing chances for early return of investments. Big projects are unlikely to succeed from the start, and focusing on incremental integration of critical components is more effective. Migrate to the cloud only if there are good reasons, such as software as a service, more flexible infrastructure or access to certain edge technologies.

mWtech makes integration work for your business

Gartner estimates that up to 90% of companies end up with integration disorder, greater complexity and cost. Successful integration is an ongoing endeavour, but it doesn't need to be complicated, expensive or require you to remove legacy and embedded systems. A combination of strategy, internal capabilities and a trusted hands-on integration partner will unlock quick wins and hidden value.

mWtech specialises in creating robust integrations at every level of an enterprise. We combine the best integration products and platforms with our teams of engineers and business analysts, finding ways to leverage our customers' existing digital assets. mWtech works with top vendors, including Software AG, IBM, SAP and Oracle to accelerate digitisation at customers such as the South African and United States governments, the biggest South African banks and financial institutions, divisions within the Motus group, and logistics firms.

mWtech is more than a software house. We work closely with our customers to understand their strategy, goals and timelines, then create solutions that help realise those benchmarks. Our consulting capacity is as strong and respected as our technical capabilities. We combine extensive business and systems experience for our customers to consolidate, integrate and update their technology estates.

mWtech offers the following services:

Natural and Cobol code integration through developing APIs with minimal or zero footprint;

Data virtualisation via converting hierarchical into relational structures and providing single data views;

API management in design and run time via smart gateways;

Integration code and gradual optimisation of infrastructure;

Real-time data analytics and intelligent monitoring;

Cloud migration of established integration environments;

Emergency ad hoc assistance with IBM and Software AG integration implementations and architecture advice;

New integration product implementation on existing integration platforms, including but not limited to webMethods, Flowgear and WebSphere; and

Longer-term development across multi-vendor integration environments;

Integration is a surefire way to create more revenue, lower costs and turn your organisation towards digital data-driven success.

Contact mWtech to learn more about our services or how we use integration to improve your business performance. Reach us at mwtech@middlewaretechnologies.co.za, (+27) 10 216 9114 or by visiting middlewaretechnologies.co.za.