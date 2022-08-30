Mint Group achieves Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle Award

Global technology innovator and 2022 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year, Mint Group, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle Award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Mint in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organisations achieve increased success.

2022/2023 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2023 as well as virtual meetings between June 2022 and August 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners while learning more about the company’s roadmaps and future plans, establish strong executive connections and collaborate on best practices.

“We are proud to recognise a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer’s digital transformation through the digital innovations from Microsoft Business Applications,” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. “Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud has set them apart, and we are honoured to recognise Mint for their achievement and membership of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle.”

Mint provides professional services implementation, training and consultation across South Africa, in Africa, Europe and the USA, for midsize corporate and enterprise businesses using Microsoft’s leading cloud services. Mint specialises in Microsoft Cloud solutions that help leading global companies across industries, including financial services, healthcare, education and the public sector get to market faster and achieve continued success. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, Mint maintains a strong expertise in the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services and unparalleled value to its customers.

“It is an honour to receive the Inner Circle Award once again as the only business headquartered and founded in South Africa – it cements our expertise in our chosen industries and reflects the hard work of our employees, who excel in quality executions and innovation, and our clients who put their trust in Mint as a strategic ICT partner, and our strategic partnership with Microsoft,” says Carel du Toit, CEO of Mint Group.

For additional information: Kim Alves, kim.alves@mintgroup.net

