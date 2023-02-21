Symantec adds Dedicated IP to cloud SWG service

Fred Mitchell, software division head at Drive Control Corporation.

Symantec, distributed in SA by Drive Control Corporation (DCC), has added Dedicated IP addresses to its Cloud SWG (Secure Web Gateway) service.

edicated IPs solve a number of problems that organisations face as they move to a cloud-centric network security model.

The new feature addresses the issue of complexity of the end-user data path, which often limits the speed of a cloud migration. The company adds that migrations can result in workloads being split between the legacy data path and the modern cloud data path for various reasons. More routing complexity equals a longer time to value and increases the fragility of the solution.

By integrating Dedicated IPs natively into its gateway web service, Symantec is mitigating a common cause of split routing where most web traffic goes directly to Cloud SSWG, but sensitive SaaS apps continue to navigate through the corporate data centre to ensure that the apps are accessed using IPs unique to the customer’s legacy systems.

According to DCC, another important Dedicate IP feature is the ability to preserve source IP-based conditional access rules common to Microsoft 365 and similar application suites.

Fred Mitchell, software division head at DCC, says: “With Dedicated IP, enterprises can rest assured that corporate data is accessed over a secure data path, providing a ‘trust signal’ that is as safe as the legacy data path.”

Key benefits of the Dedicated IPs feature include: