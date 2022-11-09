Business analysis mindset leads from the middle

Business Change Academy, the training company for career business analysts, today announced that Joe Newbert, Chief Training Officer, is scheduled to present the opening keynote virtually at the IIBA Brussels hybrid event, The High-Impact BA, on Thursday, 10 November 2022, at 7:30pm (SAST). All interested parties can register for the live event on the Chapter's conference website at https://ba-beyond.eu/#high-impact-BA.

This announcement comes in the wake of recently acclaimed talks in London and Johannesburg, where Newbert addressed global audiences on how business analysts are solidly built to step out of the project shadows in response to today's leadership crisis and help guide their organisations to success.

"We've reached a crisis point, and now is the time for business analysts to accept the call for exceptional leadership," says Newbert. "We must respond to the pressing need to help the people and organisations we serve navigate today's complex challenges and uncertain future."

A far cry from the typecast 1990s and 2000s business analyst, modern BAs are using their leadership, communication and problem-solving skills to steer their stakeholders and projects on a new course, away from the typical troubles of running late, over budget, quality issues, battling fires and divided teams.

"The business analyst's ability to influence from the middle is much more powerful than designated authority," adds Newbert. "Power and influence come from the respect and credibility you earn and the trust you build in your relationships with others at all levels of the organisation."

No one is better skilled to lead future business change than someone with a business analysis mindset. Because exceptional business leadership requires vision, communication and action, areas business analysts are well-versed in, given their solid expertise with business goals, interpersonal skills and project delivery.

