SLVA, BullWall partner to fight ransomware

Patrick Evans

Information security advisory business SLVA Cybersecurity has partnered with Danish technology innovator, BullWall, to bring a last line of defence ransomware solution called RansomCare to SA.

SonicWall research suggests a ransomware attack occurs every 11 seconds globally and causes an average of 23 days downtime. In SA, the average cost of remediation from a ransomware attack was revealed to be R6.4 million with 50 to 70% of all attacks targeted SMEs.

Moreover, SonicWall’s Capture Labs logged nearly 500 million attempted ransomware attacks from January to September last year, amounts to a 148% surge in comparison to the same period in the previous year.

Last line of defence

is a multi-layered containment solution which detects, reacts to, and prevents malicious file corruption and encryption. The solution is agentless and utilises over 20 detection sensors to detect the tell-tale signs of active ransomware.

Patrick Evans, CEO of SLVA, says: “We are very excited about our partnership with BullWall as it will enable clients to become more resilient and ensure business continuity in the face of a ransomware attack. It’s a partnership that has real relevance for South Africa as one of the top five most targeted nations for ransomware in the world.”

According to him, although many companies have endpoint protection solutions in place, too many still fall victim to this scourge because attacks target file shares. This is why having a last line of defence solution in place, that is designed to stop malicious encryption on monitored file shares and file servers, is critical.

SMEs don't survive six months

The financial implications of a ransomware attack can be catastrophic, he adds.

The risks are significant and impact businesses who can least afford it, SMEs. These smaller entities are frequently targeted and the vast majority, around 60%, do not survive the next six months.

“A ransomware attack can easily encrypt up to 10 000 files per minute. A proven, 24/7 automated response like BullWall complements existing security defences and instantaneously detects data anomalies and events.”

To unpack the anatomy and scale of ransomware attacks, as well as best practice recommendations on how organisations can best protect themselves, SLVA in partnership with BullWall, is hosting a webinar on 24 February at 10h00.

Evans will be joined by Jake Machay, last line of defence evangelist, and other panellists for in-depth insights and analysis on the current cyber threat landscape.

For more information and to register, click here.