Early last year, predictions were made that 2019 would see the likes of the blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) get a foothold among local businesses. But even though industry was more cautious than anticipated, the tools of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) are now in place to ensure that the country remains competitive in the global marketplace.

Industrial customers, especially those in the manufacturing space and in the chemicals space, ie mining, metals and minerals, have the opportunity to leverage Industry 4.0 technologies to achieve massive gains in their organisations. This has led 4Sight BluESP, in partnership with Aspentech, to announce its second digital transformation conference.

Aspects of 4IR that directly affect the industrial sector will be unpacked by world-class thought leaders, providing business leaders with information on how they can achieve long-term success using IOT-ready solutions.

The pace of change is significant. Local industries across the mining, manufacturing, chemicals and energy verticals must adapt quickly to keep up with evolving demand. From customer expectations to global competitors, South African entities must embrace all aspects of 4IR if they are to remain relevant.

Fortunately, most decision-makers have moved from a ‘wait and see’ mindset to one where they are examining the use cases of implementing these technologies. There must be a demonstrable return on the investments they are making in 4IR. Therefore, gaining knowledge and an understanding of the requirements of how existing systems need to change to fit the digital world become crucial.

It is in this complex environment that the Operational Excellence in a Digital World conference, taking place on 2 April 2020 at the Hyatt Regency in Rosebank, will help drive change. Focusing on digital acceleration, the event will provide delegates with the opportunity to learn how to harness the combined power of AI, machine learning, IOT and advanced analytics within leading-edge asset optimisation software.

They will learn how to move their digitalisation, Industry 4.0 and Smart Plant initiatives forward and how to achieve sustainable operational excellence faster. There will be a host of experienced international speakers, who will discuss the next wave of digital transformation and give unique perspectives on both the opportunities provided by new technologies and how business leaders can achieve long-term success from them.

Speakers include Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight; Steve Williams, VP of manufacturing and supply chain product management of AspenTech; Aldo van Tonder, CDO of AccTech; and Rudi Dreyer, CTO of 4Sight.

In the discussion titled ‘Asset Optimisation Powers the Digital Enterprise’, delegates will hear how leaders in AI adoption see significant greater benefits. It will highlight some of the best practices for AI implementation in your business, encompassing machine learning technology, how you use applications and the way this technology fits into your business processes.

The event will focus on how to make the digital enterprise a reality by illustrating digital reference architecture for asset optimisation. During lunch time, it will also feature a mini-marketplace to show how 4Sight provides the key 4IR technologies and services needed to help industrial customers with their full end-to-end digital transformation journey.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.registertoday.co.za/

Operational Excellence in a Digital World conference

2 April 2020

Hyatt Regency, Rosebank