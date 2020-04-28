Inspired Testing welcomes Candice Coetzee as Head of Strategic and Specialised Services

Candice Coetzee, head of Strategic and Specialised Services.

Inspired Testing, a wholly owned subsidiary of software and technology group Dynamic Technologies, has welcomed the experienced and dynamic Candice Coetzee as its new Head of Strategic and Specialised Services.

Coetzee, who enjoyed a successful management career with some of South Africa’s largest telcos, development and financial services companies before launching and running her own consulting company, joins Inspired Testing as part of the company’s ambitious strategic-driven growth strategy.

“Even though I never initially embarked on a testing career, quality assurance has always been what I naturally gravitated towards,” says Coetzee.

“Fresh out of varsity, I dived straight into a career in finance, but instead of working with balance sheets, I got involved with data accuracy and revenue assurance,” she says. “I worked closely with IT teams on revenue data quality assurance before shifting my career to software quality assurance testing and strategy.”

Coetzee believes the biggest challenge currently facing most companies that rely on software systems and their integration is the lack of understanding where testing and quality assurance fits into their business.

“In my experience, many companies have limited test automation and software quality assurance as part of their development,” says Coetzee.

“This in turn leads to numerous performance and process issues, with a knock-on effect on other vital operations of a business, and as a result, they miss a significant opportunity in leveraging their business for future sustainable growth.”

Coetzee says her new role at Inspired Testing will put her in charge of delivering managed services to clients as they drive their digital transformation programmes.

“I’ll have a strategic focus on the business internally and externally, remedying the operational challenges that many businesses harbour due to a lack of mature testing and SQA strategies, and putting together teams and services to give the client maximum value,” she adds.

“Extrapolating value from testing and converting this into tangible operational optimisation with proven ROI is key.”

Outside of work, Coetzee has a strong family focus and a passion for animals and animal welfare, and you’ll often find her volunteering at animal rescue and rehabilitation centres in her spare time. She’s a mom to a crew of amazing rescue dogs and a stubborn hedgehog, and is an active triathlete who enjoys a game of golf when time and energy allows.